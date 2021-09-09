Thursday, September 9, 2021  | 31 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

SECP revamps regulatory framework for Voluntary Pension System

it will stimulate growth of pension funds, financial inclusion

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

Picture by Online

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has revamped regulatory framework for Voluntary Pension System to ensure protection for the elderly, growth of pension funds and greater financial inclusion.

“Cognizant of the challenges to the growth and development of voluntary funded pension system in Pakistan, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has revamped the Voluntary Pension System (VPS) Rules, 2005, facilitating greater pension penetration in Pakistan,” the company regulator said in a press release on Wednesday.

The SECP said private pension funds are professionally managed savings-cum-investment vehicles, that enable salaried and self-employed Pakistanis (including non-resident Pakistanis) to contribute during their working life, to accumulate savings available after retirement. The reforms, while maintaining the flexibility of individualized asset allocation, have introduced a number of measures including easier transferability between pension fund managers and funds, added flexibility to fund managers to allocate various expenses within the total permissible expense limit, it said. This will allow pledging of pension account against employer loan and removal of SECP’s prior approval for VPS advertisements.

Furthermore, in order to streamline adjustments in requirements over time, matters related to pricing, obligations and performance of pension funds have been shifted from Voluntary Pension System Rules to the Non-Bank Finance Companies Regulations, 2008.

These reforms constitute an important step forward in ensuring protection for the elderly, while safeguarding its sustainability in the future, the SECP said. It is expected that the revamped framework will not only pave the way for the growth of private pension funds, but also enhance financial inclusion and provide much-needed depth to Pakistan’s capital markets.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mutual Fund pension secp Voluntary Pension Fund Voluntary Pension System
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
news on afghanistan, what happened in afghanistan, afghanistan evacuation, whats going on in afghanistan, what is going on in afghanistan, taliban take afghanistan, afghanistan population 2021, pakistan afghanistan relations, afghanistan gdp, afghanistan economy 2020, afghanistan economic problems, afghanistan economy sources, afghanistan economy taliban, afghanistan gdp 2021, afghan refugees in pakistan 2020, afghan refugees in pakistan 2019, afghan refugees in pakistan 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Late-night thundershower lashes Karachi
Late-night thundershower lashes Karachi
Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed
Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed
Third monsoon spell enters Sindh, rain forecast till September 11
Third monsoon spell enters Sindh, rain forecast till September 11
Today's Outlook: 5 days of rain, land records, PCB changes
Today’s Outlook: 5 days of rain, land records, PCB changes
Video: DSP’s son drives police van to go to school...
Video: DSP’s son drives police van to go to school in Sukkur
Govt rejects ECP objections over EVMs
Govt rejects ECP objections over EVMs
Bye-bye Nato supply: Pakistani truckers scramble after Afghanistan withdrawal
Bye-bye Nato supply: Pakistani truckers scramble after Afghanistan withdrawal
MSCI downgrades Pakistan's stock market from emerging to frontier
MSCI downgrades Pakistan’s stock market from emerging to frontier
Election Commission rejects electronic voting machines, says made in haste
Election Commission rejects electronic voting machines, says made in haste
Four men identified in Lahore rickshaw harassment case
Four men identified in Lahore rickshaw harassment case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.