SC wants debris removed from encroachments demolished at Alladin Park

The illegal shopping mall and club were removed

Posted: Sep 23, 2021
Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Online

The Supreme Court ordered the authorities on Thursday to remove debris from Alladin Park soon.

In a written verdict, the court said that it has been informed that the work to remove the debris would be done soon and the safety of the land would be maintained.

On July 14, the Supreme Court ordered the authorities to demolish Alladin Shopping Mall and Pavilion End Club in Karachi within two days. It declared the buildings illegal. “The land was unlawfully converted into a commercial area,” Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said.

According to a report from the Karachi Commissioner, encroachments have been completely removed from the area.

Earlier on, the court had instructed the Sindh government to work on the rehabilitation and restoration of the amusement park.

On September 22, the top court heard the case at its Karachi Registry. The commissioner said that the Pavilion End Club and Alladin mall have been demolished.

“We need the government’s help to remove the debris and begin restoration work.”

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed reiterated that no other illegal structures should be built on the land again.

Alladin Park’s lawyer Advocate Faisal Siddiqui pleaded that his clients shouldn’t be called encroachers and the court should amend the order. “This label on us should be removed now.”

Consequently, the chief justice issued notices on Siddiqui’s request.

Alladin Amusement Park and Pavilion End Club had, however, asked the court to review its decision.

