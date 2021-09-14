Tuesday, September 14, 2021  | 6 Safar, 1443
SC may investigate colleges issuing fake LLB degrees

Hearing adjourned for two weeks

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Listen to the story
The Supreme Court has hinted at forming a committee to investigate fake law degrees and the colleges that are issuing them. At a hearing on Tuesday, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the court wanted to complete the case proceeding but it can't be done without the help of lawyers. "We took up this case to improve the education standards of lawyers and law colleges but none of our rulings have been implemented so far," he said. "The Pakistan Bar Council should look into the case and help the judiciary." In response, Advocate Amir Shah appealed to the court to form a joint investigation committee to look into the matter because there's an army of lawyers out there with fake degrees. Justice Bandial added that "real" lawyers are made from degrees but from experience. He has instructed the bar council to recommend names of lawyers to head the investigation teams. The hearing has been adjourned for two weeks. In 2018, the Higher Education Commission disclosed the names of 205 lawyers across the country whose degrees were found to be bogus. Immediately after the revelation, the Supreme Court took a suo motu notice on the matter.
