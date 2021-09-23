Thursday, September 23, 2021  | 15 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

SBP likely to extend prize bonds encashment deadline

The last date may be extended till Dec 31

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) likely to extend the deadline for the encashment, conversion and redemption of prize bonds of Rs40,000, Rs25,000, Rs15,000 and Rs7,500 denominations till December 31, 2021.

Earlier, the government had extended the deadline for the encashment of prize bonds till September 30.

Prize bond image

Guide: How to claim or encash a prize bond

Overseas Pakistanis with prize bonds were reported as saying that the government should give them more time to exchange prize bonds for cash or premium bonds, as it is not possible for them to travel to Pakistan due to travel restrictions in view of COVID-19.

According to a report by The News in May, the procedures for encashment, conversion and redemption of the prize bonds will remain the same. The bonds can be replaced with savings certificates and premium prize bonds or be encashed at face value. The bonds can be converted to premium prize bonds at the 16 field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation and branches of six authorised commercial banks.

The previous government had launched premium prize bonds in April 2017. These prize bonds are issued only against computerised national identity cards and bank accounts of bondholders. Initially, the deadline for encashment or redemption was March 2020.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Automatic Robots Scam, Automatic Trading Robots Scam, Forex Robots Scam, Tips for Forex trading, Forex Trading Scams Hindi, forex, Tips for Commodity Trading, Tips for Stock trading, Online trading scams, Stock trading scams hindi, TRADE FOREX, TRADE FOREX IN PAKISTAN, Share Trading, TRADE, FOREX, IN PAKISTAN, HOW TO TRADE FOREX IN PAKISTAN, Share Trading in Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PAF pilot martyred in plane crash near Mardan
PAF pilot martyred in plane crash near Mardan
SC to issue detailed verdict, won't reconsider Nasla Tower demolition
SC to issue detailed verdict, won’t reconsider Nasla Tower demolition
'Fake threat' received by New Zealand originated in India: Fawad
‘Fake threat’ received by New Zealand originated in India: Fawad
Pay Orangi, Gujjar nullah victims: SC tells CM
Pay Orangi, Gujjar nullah victims: SC tells CM
Sindh govt instructed to help restore Karachi's Alladin Park
Sindh govt instructed to help restore Karachi’s Alladin Park
Indian extremists demolish 800 Muslim homes, vandalize MP Owaisi’s residence
Indian extremists demolish 800 Muslim homes, vandalize MP Owaisi’s residence
Weather update: rain lashes Sindh cities, more to come
Weather update: rain lashes Sindh cities, more to come
SCMP: Pakistan seeks Taliban help to start talks with TTP
SCMP: Pakistan seeks Taliban help to start talks with TTP
Today’s Outlook: PM meets T20 squad, real estate Karachi hearings
Today’s Outlook: PM meets T20 squad, real estate Karachi hearings
Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly, names new envoy
Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly, names new envoy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.