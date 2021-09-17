Sanjarani tries to defuse no-confidence move against CM Balochistan

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani is actively trying to defuse the issue of a no-confidence move against Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

Meanwhile, the provincial government spokesman has reacted sharply to the report of Jam Kamal’s resignation.

In a bid to mend fences among various dissenting members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), he visited the home of Speaker of Balochistan Assembly Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Thursday.

Later BAP lawmakers informed the Senate chairman about their grievances.

The meeting was also attended, among others, by Sarfaraz Bugti and Manzoor Kakar.

Spokesman furious over resignation reports

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Balochistan government Liaquat Shehwani said that there was no truth in reports being aired by some TV channels about the resignation of the chief minister. “These reports have no substance and are not based on truth,” he said.

Reports suggesting that Chief Minister Jam Kamal had lost the majority in the assembly was also baseless.

Stressing the need to verify news from quarters concerned before airing them, he said that airing false and concocted news reports was against ethics and journalistic code of conduct.

In a related development, Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind said that approval of PM Imran Khan was essential before a definitive decision regarding supporting or opposing the no-confidence move.

CM continues to hold meetings

According to the spokesperson for PTI, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal had so far held meetings with provincial ministers and members of allied parties.

During the meeting between the CM Balochistan and PTI parliamentary leader Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind both leaders discussed in detail the regional situation.

In view of the situation in the provincial assembly, Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind urged his fellow lawmakers to hold off making a decision until he completed his consultations and discussed the matter with the prime minister.

It is also learnt that Rind has called a meeting of the parliamentary committee to discuss the issue of the no-confidence move. All PTI lawmakers have been asked to attend the meeting.