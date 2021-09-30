Thursday, September 30, 2021  | 22 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Russia urges peace as Tajikistan, Afghanistan amass troops on border

Dushanbe and Kabul are amassing troops along mutual border

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Created using Datawrapper\ SAMAA Web Desk

Russia called for calm between Tajikistan and Afghanistan on Thursday after reports emerged about tension on their common border.

Tass news agency quoted a spokesman of the Russian foreign ministry as saying that both Kabul and Dushanbe and Kabul should resolve any dispute in a mutually acceptable manner.

Russian foreign ministry spokesman also said that there were reports that Tajikistan and Afghanistan were amassing troops on their common borders.

“We observe with concern the growing tensions in Tajik-Afghan relations amid mutually strong statements by the leadership of the two countries,” TASS quoted ministry spokesman Alexei Zaitsev as saying.

Taliban, he said, were claiming that they had sent “tens of thousands” of their special forces fighters in Takhar province along the Tajikistan border.

Tajikistan’s foreign ministry and Taliban spokesmen were not available for comment.

Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon refused to recognise the Taliban regime in Kabul and lashed out at what he described as violations of human rights during the Taliban siege of the Panjshir valley.

In turn, the Taliban warned Dushanbe against interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.

Demographic data show that Tajiks constitute more than a quarter of Afghanistan’s population, but Taliban are mostly Pashtuns.

Tajikistan, which hosts a Russian military base, held military parades in two border provinces on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concern over the detention of US-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel in Tajikistan.

Just as the Taliban were preparing to enter Kabul a month ago, personnel of the US-backed Afghan Air Force flew dozens of military aircraft across the Afghan border to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan where they were detained.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Tajikistan, Afghanistan troops, Tajikistan Afghanistan border tension, Russia alarmed,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for thunderstorm after an unusually warm night
Karachi braces for thunderstorm after an unusually warm night
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Today’s outlook: Petrol prices, Karachi thunderstorm, tax return deadline
Today’s outlook: Petrol prices, Karachi thunderstorm, tax return deadline
Court says Zahir's parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Court says Zahir’s parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Cyclone Gulab brings rain, causes alarm in Karachi
Cyclone Gulab brings rain, causes alarm in Karachi
Trade suspended at Pakistan-Iran border in Gwadar
Trade suspended at Pakistan-Iran border in Gwadar
IBA expels student for highlighting ‘harassment’ on campus. What's next?
IBA expels student for highlighting ‘harassment’ on campus. What’s next?
Court wants Korangi DC, administrator arrested for Mehran Town fire
Court wants Korangi DC, administrator arrested for Mehran Town fire
Karachi church set up in a rented house 'burned'
Karachi church set up in a rented house ‘burned’
Medical students marching to PM House clash with police
Medical students marching to PM House clash with police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.