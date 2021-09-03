Friday, September 3, 2021  | 25 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Road carpeting goes on while rain lashes Karachi

Video shows a submerged road being carpeted in Buffer Zone

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago

Rain lashing parts of Karachi on Friday was not a good enough excuse for the construction work of a road in Buffer Zone to get postponed.

In Block 15-A of the heavily populated neighbourhood, a road, which was almost submerged in rainwater, was being carpeted, a video showed.

SAMAA reported that the residents of the block had waited 12 years for it to be constructed.

All this

happened while main roads across the metropolis were flooded despite claims by

Sindh government officials that the situation was well under control.

Heavy rain

with strong winds was reported in multiple areas of Karachi Friday morning.

Showers

were recorded in Shah Faisal Town, Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, Shah

Town, Shah Latif Town, Superhighway, Gadap, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, Airport,

Satellite Town, Landhi, Saadi Town, Model Colony and surrounding areas.

The weather

has become pleasant and people have taken to the streets to enjoy the rain.

According

to the Met Office, the highest rainfall of 41mm was recorded in Saadi Town.

Near the University Road, 33mm rain was reported. Jinnah Terminal received

17.8mm rain, while PAF Base and Orangi town saw 16.8mm and 8mm rain

respectively.

Power

outages

Immediately

after the rain started, power outages were reported in multiple areas of the

city such as Ranchore Line, Keamari, Khadda Market, Sultanabad, North Karachi,

Sujrani Town, Defence Phase-II, Akhter Colony, and Lyari. The electricity supply

to more than 270 feeders has been suspended.


FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, Rain, Buffer Zone, Road Carpeting, Construction, Road
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Weather update: Heavy rain forecast in Karachi tonight
Weather update: Heavy rain forecast in Karachi tonight
Rain expected in Karachi today for second monsoon spell
Rain expected in Karachi today for second monsoon spell
Rain lashes parts of Karachi, electricity supply suspended
Rain lashes parts of Karachi, electricity supply suspended
Why is Avari Tower road blocked in Karachi, asks court
Why is Avari Tower road blocked in Karachi, asks court
Thirty-eight Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education ranking
Thirty-eight Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education ranking
Man attempts suicide in court after wife files khula
Man attempts suicide in court after wife files khula
Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list
Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list
Work starts on Sialkot-Kharian motorway
Work starts on Sialkot-Kharian motorway
Watch: 11 seconds of terror and foolhardy policemen
Watch: 11 seconds of terror and foolhardy policemen
FIA uncovers fake spy agency, arrests imposter
FIA uncovers fake spy agency, arrests imposter
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.