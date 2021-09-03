Road carpeting goes on while rain lashes Karachi

Video shows a submerged road being carpeted in Buffer Zone

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Rain lashing parts of Karachi on Friday was not a good enough excuse for the construction work of a road in Buffer Zone to get postponed.

In Block 15-A of the heavily populated neighbourhood, a road, which was almost submerged in rainwater, was being carpeted, a video showed.

SAMAA reported that the residents of the block had waited 12 years for it to be constructed.

All this

happened while main roads across the metropolis were flooded despite claims by

Sindh government officials that the situation was well under control.

Heavy rain

with strong winds was reported in multiple areas of Karachi Friday morning.

Showers

were recorded in Shah Faisal Town, Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, Shah

Town, Shah Latif Town, Superhighway, Gadap, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, Airport,

Satellite Town, Landhi, Saadi Town, Model Colony and surrounding areas.

The weather

has become pleasant and people have taken to the streets to enjoy the rain.

According

to the Met Office, the highest rainfall of 41mm was recorded in Saadi Town.

Near the University Road, 33mm rain was reported. Jinnah Terminal received

17.8mm rain, while PAF Base and Orangi town saw 16.8mm and 8mm rain

respectively.

Power

outages

Immediately

after the rain started, power outages were reported in multiple areas of the

city such as Ranchore Line, Keamari, Khadda Market, Sultanabad, North Karachi,

Sujrani Town, Defence Phase-II, Akhter Colony, and Lyari. The electricity supply

to more than 270 feeders has been suspended.