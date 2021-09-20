Monday, September 20, 2021  | 12 Safar, 1443
Rise in dengue cases reverses let up in Covid-19 cases

Three persons reported dead in three days in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Posted: Sep 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago

The respite in the incidence of coronavirus infection was nullified by a rise in dengue fever cases in Karachi.

Over the past three days, three persons died in Karachi while hospitals reported 77 cases of dengue fever cases on the same day.

Also on Monday, the number of dengue fever cases surged past 500 in Lahore. The number of dengue fever cases reported from Rawalpindi is 17 and 25 from Peshawar.

Dengue fever cases are also being reported from elsewhere in Sindh. The increase in the number of dengue cases mainly occurred after the end of the previous monsoon rains.

After the Punjab chief minister called for accelerating efforts to curb the disease, medical teams visited household to household, checking for the presence of dengue larvaes. He also urged officials of local administration to mount effective monitoring of anti-dengue measures.

Water samples from underground and overhead tanks were being obtained.

If dengue larvae were detected a red sticker is affixed and insecticide was sprayed in the radius of 200 meters from the detected area.

