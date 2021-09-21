Tuesday, September 21, 2021  | 13 Safar, 1443
Restrictions lifted in 6 districts: NCOC

Other SOPs in place till Sept 30

Posted: Sep 21, 2021
Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago

The NCOC has decided to remove additional restrictions from six districts from September 22, it emerged Tuesday.

A meeting was chaired by NCOC chief Asad Umar when the decision was made. The areas are Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujrat and Bannu. SOPS for the whole country will be in force till September 30.

The number of cases of coronavirus have gone down, which allowed the NCOC to make these adjustments.

The NCOC clarified that the Sinopharm vaccine was in plentiful quantities.

