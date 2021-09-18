Saturday, September 18, 2021  | 10 Safar, 1443
Respect Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, say regional FOs at SCO summit

Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran pledge to promote peace in Afghanistan

Posted: Sep 18, 2021
Posted: Sep 18, 2021

Pakistan, China, Russia, and Iran have pledged to promote peace, security, and stability in Afghanistan and the region as a whole. The announcement was made at a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran on the margins of the SCO and Collective Security Treaty Organization Summit in Dushanbe. The ministers emphasized that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan should be respected, the basic principle of "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned" should be implemented, and the rights to pursue peace, stability, development and prosperity by the Afghan people should be maintained. They stressed the importance of engaging with those states, which should bear primary responsibility for post-conflict socio-economic reconstruction in Afghanistan and should provide Afghanistan with urgently needed economic, livelihood and humanitarian assistance. They noted the need to conclude national reconciliation in Afghanistan, resulting in an inclusive government that takes into account the interests of all ethno-political forces of the country. Given the security challenges emanating from the territory of Afghanistan, they stressed the need to coordinate efforts to counter threats, especially the spread of terrorism and drug trafficking, in order to ensure regional stability and address legitimate concerns and interests of neighbouring states. The ministers expressed their concern over the precarious humanitarian and socio-economic situation in Afghanistan, as well as the risks of a possible refugee influx in the region. They stressed the need for restoring peaceful life and economic recovery of the country. They called on the international community to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan on urgent basis. The ministers decided to continue coordination between Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran on Afghanistan and hold meetings at the ministerial, special envoy and ambassadorial levels in due course.
