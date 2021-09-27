Report: 24% ‘educated’ Pakistanis jobless right now

Nearly 24% graduates across Pakistan are jobless at the moment, a report prepared by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics revealed Monday.

The institute, in a briefing to Senate’s Standing Committee on Planning and Development, painted a grim picture of the unemployment rate in the country. Contrary to the government’s statistics, 16% people across Pakistan are jobless right now.

“Forty percent educated women are unemployed,” the report stated. The term ‘educated’ refers to people who have acquired a graduate or undergraduate degree.

Due to unemployment, graduates are forced to enroll into PhD programmes.

The PIDE official said that 1.5 million people applied for the job of a peon in the high court this year. These people included MPhil graduates as well.

Consequently, the Senate committee’s chairperson Saleem Mandviwala has sought more details on unemployment in Pakistan. “What is the exact number of educated people and children?” he asked.

PIDE responded that no such studies have been conducted in Pakistan. All the researches available have been performed by institutes abroad.

The Economic Survey released earlier this year, revealed that the 20.71 million people lost their jobs during the coronavirus lockdown.