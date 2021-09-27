Monday, September 27, 2021  | 19 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Report: 24% ‘educated’ Pakistanis jobless right now

Country's unemployment rate at 16%: PIDE

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Nearly 24% graduates across Pakistan are jobless at the moment, a report prepared by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics revealed Monday. The institute, in a briefing to Senate's Standing Committee on Planning and Development, painted a grim picture of the unemployment rate in the country. Contrary to the government's statistics, 16% people across Pakistan are jobless right now. "Forty percent educated women are unemployed," the report stated. The term 'educated' refers to people who have acquired a graduate or undergraduate degree. Due to unemployment, graduates are forced to enroll into PhD programmes. The PIDE official said that 1.5 million people applied for the job of a peon in the high court this year. These people included MPhil graduates as well. Consequently, the Senate committee's chairperson Saleem Mandviwala has sought more details on unemployment in Pakistan. "What is the exact number of educated people and children?" he asked. PIDE responded that no such studies have been conducted in Pakistan. All the researches available have been performed by institutes abroad. The Economic Survey released earlier this year, revealed that the 20.71 million people lost their jobs during the coronavirus lockdown.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Nearly 24% graduates across Pakistan are jobless at the moment, a report prepared by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics revealed Monday.

The institute, in a briefing to Senate’s Standing Committee on Planning and Development, painted a grim picture of the unemployment rate in the country. Contrary to the government’s statistics, 16% people across Pakistan are jobless right now.

“Forty percent educated women are unemployed,” the report stated. The term ‘educated’ refers to people who have acquired a graduate or undergraduate degree.

Due to unemployment, graduates are forced to enroll into PhD programmes.

The PIDE official said that 1.5 million people applied for the job of a peon in the high court this year. These people included MPhil graduates as well.

Consequently, the Senate committee’s chairperson Saleem Mandviwala has sought more details on unemployment in Pakistan. “What is the exact number of educated people and children?” he asked.

PIDE responded that no such studies have been conducted in Pakistan. All the researches available have been performed by institutes abroad.

The Economic Survey released earlier this year, revealed that the 20.71 million people lost their jobs during the coronavirus lockdown.

 
unemployment
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan, unemployment in Pakistan, jobless people in pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omer Sharif’s third wife not to join him in US
Omer Sharif’s third wife not to join him in US
Weather update: another 4-day monsoon spell to enter Karachi
Weather update: another 4-day monsoon spell to enter Karachi
Cyclone Gulab: Rain hits Karachi
Cyclone Gulab: Rain hits Karachi
Jinnah's statue blown up in Gawadar
Jinnah’s statue blown up in Gawadar
Video: We went on KCR's first ride in 21 years
Video: We went on KCR’s first ride in 21 years
Quetta student Hani Baloch died of natural causes, say colleagues
Quetta student Hani Baloch died of natural causes, say colleagues
Zubair on leaked video: new low in politics
Zubair on leaked video: new low in politics
Govt to create new version of national anthem
Govt to create new version of national anthem
Can Imran Khan resurrect KCR after Musharraf, PPP failed?
Can Imran Khan resurrect KCR after Musharraf, PPP failed?
PMLN rift laid bare amid damage control attempts
PMLN rift laid bare amid damage control attempts
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.