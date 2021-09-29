Razak Dawood: Govt eyes hitting $40b export mark

The government is trying to increase exports to hit $40 billion mark, the adviser on commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, said on Wednesday.

For the current fiscal year, he said, the export target in the federal budget was $38 billion. This target, he said, had been set in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

Addressing a conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he expressed the confidence that industries and farmers would play their role in achieving the export target.

The adviser said that tariff rationalization was part of the government’s ‘Make in Pakistan’ strategy. He said that the next budget would have more tariff rationalization to facilitate various industries, including farmers.