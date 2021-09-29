Wednesday, September 29, 2021  | 21 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Razak Dawood: Govt eyes hitting $40b export mark

Hopes industries and farmers will help achieve the goal

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago

The government is trying to increase exports to hit $40 billion mark, the adviser on commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, said on Wednesday.

For the current fiscal year, he said, the export target in the federal budget was $38 billion. This target, he said, had been set in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

Addressing a conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he expressed the confidence that industries and farmers would play their role in achieving the export target.

The adviser said that tariff rationalization was part of the government’s ‘Make in Pakistan’ strategy. He said that the next budget would have more tariff rationalization to facilitate various industries, including farmers.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Razak Dawood, exports, government
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Court says Zahir's parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Court says Zahir’s parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Taliban to 'temporarily' adopt monarchy constitution, with caveats
Taliban to ‘temporarily’ adopt monarchy constitution, with caveats
Punjab tightens restrictions for unvaccinated people
Punjab tightens restrictions for unvaccinated people
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Diplomat, veteran journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away in London
Diplomat, veteran journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away in London
Ten terrorists killed in South Waziristan
Ten terrorists killed in South Waziristan
Five pilgrims killed in Karachi bus accident, LPG prices increase
Five pilgrims killed in Karachi bus accident, LPG prices increase
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.