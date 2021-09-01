Rawalpindi madrassa rape: suspect’s DNA, polygraphic tests to be conducted

A Rawalpindi court has instructed the police to conduct the polygraphic and DNA test of Mufti Shahnawaz by September 3.

He is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl at a madrassa in Pirwadhai.

Additional sessions Judge Malik Asif Ejaz heard the case on Wednesday. Mufti Shahnawaz’s lawyer said that the suspect initially wanted to file a bail petition.

“We have now decided to take the tests and prove our innocence,” he told the court. The bail of Ishrat Bibi, the cleric’s accomplice, has been extended by three days as well.

Judge Ejaz has instructed the police to conduct the tests and complete investigations into the case by September 4. The suspects and the victim will be taken to Lahore for the tests on September 3.

In a hearing last week, the court had passed an injunction against the arrest of the cleric and his accomplice. The court had released both the accused approving their interim bail. They were arrested after the police added new sections in the FIR.

The court also released Nawaz’s brother, nephew, and co-worker against surety bonds worth Rs50,000. They were arrested when the police carried out raids in Rawalpindi’s Chakri areas, Mansehra’s Oghi village, and Hassan Abdal city. All of them reportedly worked at the same madrasa.

The case

The case involves a girls’ madrasa located in the Pirwadhai area of Rawalpindi. Most of the details come from an FIR that the victim’s mother got registered at the Pirwadhai police station.

According to the FIR, the victim’s mother said her daughter was a student at the madrasa for the last seven years. She said that the madrasa management called her on the day of the crime and requested her to collect her daughter from the madrasa as she had fainted.

The girl’s family also lives in Pirwadhai but it is not clear from the contents of the FIR if she was a boarding student or day student.

The mother sent her son Rehan to bring the girl back from the madrasa. When the girl entered home, the mother saw torture marks on her face. Seeing her mother, the girl began to wail and vehemently weep. She informed her mother that the principal had been harassing her for the last five to six months but she always managed to avoid him. She said he had also been threatening her that if she told anyone about it, he would kill her.

The FIR said that one of the teachers of the madrasa, Ishrat, took the girl to the principal’s room where he attempted to sexually assault her. However, when the victim resisted, she was assaulted by both the teacher and principal.

The victim’s mother claimed that she fainted after being given a potion and she did not remember what happened to her afterwards.

The FIR was registered under section sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or for a shorter term) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

