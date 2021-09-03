Friday, September 3, 2021  | 25 Muharram, 1443
News

Rain lashes parts of Karachi

Spell to continue till Saturday

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago

Heavy rain with strong winds was reported in multiple areas of Karachi Friday morning.

Showers were recorded in Shah Faisal Town, Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, Shah Town, Shah Latif Town, Superhighway, Gadap, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, Airport, Satellite Town, Landhi, Saadi Town, Model Colony and surrounding areas.

The weather has become pleasant and people have taken to the streets to enjoy the rain.

The PMD had predicted that Karachi would receive rain today and tomorrow (September 4). A low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea could cause thunderstorms and heavy rains in the city till September 4, the Met Office said.

A rain emergency has been imposed across Sindh, specially in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Larkana, Jamshoro, and Sanghar, on the directions of Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Ali Shah.

 
