Rain expected in Karachi today for second monsoon spell

The second spell of the monsoon of 2021 has entered Sindh and will be bringing with it thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in several cities, including Karachi, on Thursday, September 2.

The Meteorological Department has predicted rains till September 4 in Karachi because the intensity of heat in the city has gradually increased over the last few days.

The sea breeze has dropped and hot, dry desert winds from Balochistan have entered the city.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the high temperatures will continue in Karachi today with it likely to go up to 40 degrees Celsius. There may be thunderstorms in the afternoon.

A low pressure system in the Arabian sea could cause thunderstorms and heavy rains till September 4.

Heavy or light rains were recorded in Karachi yesterday (September 1), after which the city turned humid.

It rained in University Road, I.I. Chundhrigar Road, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, Malir.

The highest rainfall of 12mm was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

The PDMA has advised the city authorities to stay alert. “Billboards and hoardings should be secured or removed in light of thunderstorms and high winds,” it added.

Last year, when the fourth spell of monsoon began in Karachi, two motorcyclists were injured after a billboard collapsed on them near Metropole Chowrangi. One of the injured men was a 65-year-old who sustained multiple fractures and a head injury.