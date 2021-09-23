Thursday, September 23, 2021  | 15 Safar, 1443
Qureshi regrets US unappreciative of Pakistan role in Taliban talks

Foreign minister praises Qatar's role for peace in Afghanistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Photo: File - Samaa TV

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi regretted on Wednesday that the United States did not recognize Pakistan’s supportive role during Afghanistan-related developments.

Speaking at a news briefing organized by the Foreign Press Association in New York, he said that Pakistan extended all possible help to the US in talks with the Taliban and during the withdrawal of American troops and poeple from Afghansitan.

Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan would continue to assist in the distribution of humanitarian aid, saying that it could act as a hub for relief in Afghanistan.

Threats of bloodshed, civil war averted

The threats of bloodshed, civil war and an influx of refugees had been averted in Afghanistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi told his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Talking with his Qatari counterpart, he praised Qatar’s role for peace in Afghanistan.

He said bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar have evolved over time into political and economic partnership.

Stay Engaged in Afghanistan

He was also met with his counterparts from Ireland, Portugal and Egypt in New York.

Urging the international community to stay engaged with Afghanistan, he said that it was necessary to avert a humanitarian and economic crisis in that country.

The Foreign Minister stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of vital importance to Pakistan and the region.

Meanwhile, he shared with foreign ministers of Portugal and Norway a comprehensive dossier detailing India’s human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, war crimes and illegal attempts to bring a demographic change in defiance of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Pakistan committed to D-8 objectives

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the objectives and vision of D-8.

Participating in an informal luncheon of D-8 countries hosted by Bangladesh, he stressed for adopting an effective strategy and monitoring mechanisms to ensure implementation of the initiatives of D-8 Decennial Roadmap 2020-2030.

D-8 was established in Istanbul in 1997 to promote development cooperation among its member countries.

Threat of Refugee Displacement

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stressed the need for continued joint global efforts to address the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and avert the threat of refugee displacement.

Talking to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on the sidelines of 76th session of UN General Assembly in New York.

He said that unconditional support from the international community was essential to get Afghanistan out of the humanitarian crisis.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees thanked the Foreign Minister and Pakistan leadership for assisting in evacuating citizens of different countries and staff of international organizations from Afghanistan.

He lauded Pakistan’s role in hosting four million Afghan refugees over the past four decades.

Afghanistan-Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi
 
