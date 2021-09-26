Sunday, September 26, 2021  | 18 Safar, 1443
Quetta student Hani Baloch died of natural causes, say colleagues

Hani Baloch was a literature student and BSO member

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Students pay homage to Hani Baloch carrying her posters. PHOTO TWITTER

A young activist of the Balochistan Students Organization (BSO), Hani Baloch, has died in Quetta a day after she returned home from a students’ protest. Her death has sparked rumours and a series of accusations against the police. However, her family and the BSO leaders have attributed the death to natural causes.

A spokesperson for the Balochistan Police has also said that the death of Hani Baloch had nothing to do with police action to disperse student protestors.

Hani Baloch was a student of English Literature at the Bahadur Khan Women University and an active BSO member who had joined medical students in their protest against an online test.

However, she had returned home before the police charged the protesting student, according to the police and her family.

When police took action Hani Baloch was not among the protestors, the police spokesman said. “This is a smear campaign which must be rejected at all levels,” he added.

Hani Baloch, a student who took part in protests against medical college entry tests in Quetta last week, died after her condition deteriorated on Sunday.

A campaign on social media suggested that she was injured in police action.

However, Assistant Commissioner (City) Mohammad Zohaibul Haq said that there was no young woman among protestors when police shelled tear-gas to disperse the students.

A leader of the Balochistan Students Organization (BSO), Aurangzeb Baloch, who is one of her cousins, said that Hani Baloch had died of natural causes and not because of the use of excessive force.

Terming reports circulating on social media false, he said that he and other relatives of Hani Baloch condemn and contradict all such reports.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal tweeted the video of Aurangzeb Baloch speaking about Hani’s death.

Leader of BSO (Zarif) Zarif Baloch said that Hani Baloch was studying English literature at the Bahadur Khan Women University. He said that Hani Baloch was a BSO activists too and participated in the protest campaign for the rights of Baloch students. Previously, he said, Hani Baloch had participated in the protest despite her bad health.  

According to him, she was sent home after she encountered health complications, including recurring vomiting, during the protest on September 23. Hani Baloch, he said, had died of natural causes the next day at her home.

