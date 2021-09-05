Sunday, September 5, 2021  | 27 Muharram, 1443
Four FC officers killed in Quetta Mastung Road explosion

19 people injured, area cordoned off

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The site has been cordoned off by the police and Rangers and a search operation is underway. Photo: AP

Four Frontier Corps officers were martyred and 20 injured in a suspected suicide bomb attack on Quetta’s Mastung Road early Sunday morning.

According to Quetta police DIG Azhar Akram, the bodies and injured people have been moved to the Shaik Zayed Hospital and Quetta Combined Military Hospital.

The road has been cordoned off and a heavy contingent of police and Rangers have reached the site. A bomb disposal squad has been called in as well.

Initial investigation reports reveal that the attack was targeted towards a Frontier Corps vehicle patrolling in the area. Over 5kgs of explosives were used in it, the DIG revealed.

Three vehicles and three motorcycles parked in the area were damaged in the blast too. Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove has directed authorities to submit an investigation report of the attack at the earliest.

The outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the attack.

Alarming increase in terrorist attacks

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has pointed out that the number of terrorist attacks in Balochistan, specially Quetta, has seen an alarming uptick this year.

“This is an attempt to put pressure on Pakistan,” he said. “Whoever is doing this should know it won’t affect the country and its spirits.”

On August 8, an explosion near Quetta’s police lines killed two policemen and injured 12 people including six policemen. An FIR of the attack was registered at the Quetta Line police station.

Later, on August 20, another suspected suicide bombing in Gwadar left three people dead including two children and four others wounded. The attacker blew himself up near vehicles carrying Chinese construction workers.  

The story will be updated as details come in

