Two police constables were injured in a bomb blast along the Saryab Road in Quetta on Wednesday.

The blast occurred in Moosa Colony in the jurisdiction of the Khaliq Shaheed police station.

Both injured personnel, identified as Naimatullah and Mohammad Ishaq, of Eagle Squad were immediately shifted to the Civil Sandeman Hospital.

According to reports, police cordoned off the blast zone and carried out a search operation in the immediate vicinity.