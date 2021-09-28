Punjab tightens restrictions for unvaccinated people

Govt to make surprise visits to wedding halls, hotels
In a bid to meet the target of vaccinating 40% population of the province, the Punjab government has tightened restrictions for unvaccinated people starting Tuesday [September 28].
According to a notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare, unimmunised people won’t be able to avail public transport, attend weddings, or book hotels.
The government has decided to begin checking at wedding halls and marquees to ensure covid vaccination. Staff at wedding halls will, on the other hand, have to wear ‘vaccinated’ badges at all times.
In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 1,400 new cases, while 41 people succumbed to the deadly virus. So far, 7.9 million Pakistanis have been completely inoculated against coronavirus.
Earlier in the day, the NCOC announced that vaccination for children above and of the age of 12 years have commenced.