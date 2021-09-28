Punjab tightens restrictions for unvaccinated people

In a bid to meet the target of vaccinating 40% population of the province, the Punjab government has tightened restrictions for unvaccinated people starting Tuesday [September 28].

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare, unimmunised people won’t be able to avail public transport, attend weddings, or book hotels.

Covid vaccination mandatory for people employed, entering wedding halls from September 28.

People employed in the education sector to get vaccinated by September 30.

Entry in markets and hotels banned after September 30.

Staff at public and private offices to get inoculated by October 15.

No train and motorway travel for unimmunised people from October 15.

Unvaccinated people barred from using public transport i.e. Metro and Orange Line from October 31.

The government has decided to begin checking at wedding halls and marquees to ensure covid vaccination. Staff at wedding halls will, on the other hand, have to wear ‘vaccinated’ badges at all times.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 1,400 new cases, while 41 people succumbed to the deadly virus. So far, 7.9 million Pakistanis have been completely inoculated against coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the NCOC announced that vaccination for children above and of the age of 12 years have commenced.