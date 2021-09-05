Punjab suspends public transport till September 11

The Punjab government has suspended public transport in 15 districts of the province from September 4 to September 11 to curb the rising coronavirus cases.

The restrictions were announced on the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Centre. On Saturday, 34 people in the province succumbed to the deadly virus.

The National Highways and Motorways Police have been instructed to ensure implementation of the new orders in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Khushab, Mianwali, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, and Gujranwala.

Other restrictions imposed are:

All indoor and outdoor gatherings banned.

Only 300 people allowed in outdoor weddings.

Indoor gyms closed.

Schools, colleges and universities closed

Pakistan is currently battling the fourth wave of the deadly virus. In the last 24 hours, 3,747 new cases were reported across the country with 61 fatalities. The covid infection rate stands at 6.47%.

On Saturday, Pakistan passed the milestone of 60 million vaccinations. The government has started vaccinations for people above and of the age of 17 years. People with weak immune systems between the ages of 12 and 16 can receive the vaccine shot too.