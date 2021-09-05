Sunday, September 5, 2021  | 27 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Punjab suspends public transport till September 11

Province reported 34 covid deaths in 24 hours

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The Punjab government has suspended public transport in 15 districts of the province from September 4 to September 11 to curb the rising coronavirus cases. The restrictions were announced on the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Centre. On Saturday, 34 people in the province succumbed to the deadly virus. The National Highways and Motorways Police have been instructed to ensure implementation of the new orders in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Khushab, Mianwali, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, and Gujranwala. Other restrictions imposed are: All indoor and outdoor gatherings banned.Only 300 people allowed in outdoor weddings.Indoor gyms closed. Schools, colleges and universities closed Pakistan is currently battling the fourth wave of the deadly virus. In the last 24 hours, 3,747 new cases were reported across the country with 61 fatalities. The covid infection rate stands at 6.47%. On Saturday, Pakistan passed the milestone of 60 million vaccinations. The government has started vaccinations for people above and of the age of 17 years. People with weak immune systems between the ages of 12 and 16 can receive the vaccine shot too.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Punjab government has suspended public transport in 15 districts of the province from September 4 to September 11 to curb the rising coronavirus cases.

The restrictions were announced on the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Centre. On Saturday, 34 people in the province succumbed to the deadly virus.

The National Highways and Motorways Police have been instructed to ensure implementation of the new orders in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Khushab, Mianwali, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, and Gujranwala.

Other restrictions imposed are:

  • All indoor and outdoor gatherings banned.
  • Only 300 people allowed in outdoor weddings.
  • Indoor gyms closed.
  • Schools, colleges and universities closed

Pakistan is currently battling the fourth wave of the deadly virus. In the last 24 hours, 3,747 new cases were reported across the country with 61 fatalities. The covid infection rate stands at 6.47%.

On Saturday, Pakistan passed the milestone of 60 million vaccinations. The government has started vaccinations for people above and of the age of 17 years. People with weak immune systems between the ages of 12 and 16 can receive the vaccine shot too.

 
COVID-19 Punjab
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
public transport, schools, punjab government, coronavirus
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Today's Outlook: Light Karachi rain, exams postponed
Today’s Outlook: Light Karachi rain, exams postponed
Karachi receives heavy rain for second consecutive day
Karachi receives heavy rain for second consecutive day
'Everything will be okay': ISI chief in Kabul amid speculations
‘Everything will be okay’: ISI chief in Kabul amid speculations
Therapy Works owner holds incriminating pressers against Zahir Jaffer
Therapy Works owner holds incriminating pressers against Zahir Jaffer
Pakistan bans air travel for unvaccinated people above 17 years
Pakistan bans air travel for unvaccinated people above 17 years
Mobile payment shop owner arrested for sharing customers' obscene videos
Mobile payment shop owner arrested for sharing customers’ obscene videos
Smart lockdown imposed in 15 Punjab districts
Smart lockdown imposed in 15 Punjab districts
Biden wants Afghan exit to end US global cop role
Biden wants Afghan exit to end US global cop role
Lahore man arrested for harassing woman travelling in a rickshaw
Lahore man arrested for harassing woman travelling in a rickshaw
Sundays dedicated for second Covid doses: NCOC
Sundays dedicated for second Covid doses: NCOC
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.