Punjab shrines reopen for pilgrims

Shrines in Punjab are opened for pilgrims after a marked reduction is witnessed in the number of coronavirus cases in the province.

The shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Sahab, was opened for public by Auqaf Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan.

Stressing the need for strictly following the SOPs, he said that all shrines in Lahore and elsewhere in the province had been open for all men and women over the age of 30.

He reminded the people that the Urs of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh would be held soon and all visitors to shrines should observe SOPs.

After a decrease in coronavirus cases, restrictions imposed in several cities and towns in Punjab had been relaxed. Markets across Punjab would be allowed to remain open until 10pm with Sunday as holiday.

Authorities said that indoor dining could continue till 12am with 50% vaccinated customers while outdoor dining could also continue untiul midnight.

