News

Punjab public, private schools closed till September 15

Decision taken after surge in Covid cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2021
The Punjab government has closed all public and private schools have closed all public and private schools in the province till September 15.

The decision was announced by Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas after a surge of coronavirus cases was recorded. He has appealed to people to stay at home and adhere to the government SOPs.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, schools and colleges have been closed in Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Malakand, Swabi, Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra.

Earlier, educational institutions were closed for a week from September 6 to September 11 in multiple districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the last 24 hours, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have reported 1,705 and 590 coronavirus cases respectively.

On Thursday, the NCOC imposed new restrictions.

  • Schools, colleges and universities closed.
  • Inter-city transport banned.
  • All indoor gatherings, weddings banned.
  • Outdoor gatherings allowed with 300 people.
  • Gyms closed.

It is mandatory for students of or above the ages of 17 years to get fully vaccinated by October 15. Meanwhile, all teaching, non-teaching staff, and people involved in the transportation of students have been instructed to get fully inoculated by September 30.

 
