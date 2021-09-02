Thursday, September 2, 2021  | 24 Muharram, 1443
Punjab Institute of Cardiology implanted 70 ‘expired’ stents in patients

Committee formed, to submit report in three days

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo—File

A committee has been formed to probe the implanting expired stents in heart patients at rhe Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore – the largest public sector cardiac hospital in Punjab.

Dr Shoaib Aslam, the deputy medical superintendent (Stores) at the hospital, wrote a letter to the PIC medical superintendent said that expired stents had been inserted into several cardiac patients.

“It is stated for your kind notice that the undersigned came to know on Aug 20 that some patients were placed expired Resolute Onyx stents,” said Dr Shoaib in his letter.

He claimed that stents expired in May, June and July were recently implanted in patients. The doctors had also informed the authorities concerned but no one responded. There are still many expired stents in the hospital store.

This is not the first time the issue has surfaced. Earlier, a store keeper at the PIC had also raised issue expired stents.

Six member probe committee formed

On the orders of the PIC board of management chairman, the hospital MS has formed a six member committee to probe the matter. It will submit a report to the MS in three days,

The committee include

Head of committee – Dr Ahmad Noeman, Prof. of Cardiology

Dr Sajjad Ahmad, Associate Prof. of Cardiology

Dr Imran Abid, Associate Prof. of Cardiology

Dr Rana Aftab, Additional Medical superintendent  (HR)

Dr Shoaib Aslam, Deputy Medical Superintendent (stores)

Mohammad Yousaf, Chief Pharmacist.

An official said an initial probe showed that nearly 70 cardiac patients have so far received expired stents at the PIC.

CM Usman Buzdar takes notice

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has taken notice of the issue and directed the Secretary sought a detailed report from the Specialized Health Ahmed Javed Qazi.

