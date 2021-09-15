Punjab imposes smart lockdown in five major cities

Markets to close by 8pm
The Punjab Health Department has imposed a smart lockdown in five major cities, includes Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha and Gujrat to curb rising coronavirus cases.
Under the smart lockdown, the health department has imposed the following restrictions:
Shrines, cinemas and sports facilities in these cities will remain closed, and only vaccinated gyms will stay open during the lockdown.
Virus hotspot areas of these cities will be sealed for one week. People have been instructed to wear masks, practice social distancing, and get vaccinated.