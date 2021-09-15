Punjab imposes smart lockdown in five major cities

The Punjab Health Department has imposed a smart lockdown in five major cities, includes Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha and Gujrat to curb rising coronavirus cases.

Under the smart lockdown, the health department has imposed the following restrictions:

Malls, markets, businesses and shopping centres to close by 8pm.

All markets and businesses to stay closed on Friday and Saturday.

Indoor dining banned.

Outdoor dining to stay open till midnight.

Indoor weddings and gatherings are banned.

Outdoor wedding allowed with 400 people.

No more than 50% attendance at offices.

Schools, colleges and universities to close down or remained closed.

Shrines, cinemas and sports facilities in these cities will remain closed, and only vaccinated gyms will stay open during the lockdown.

Virus hotspot areas of these cities will be sealed for one week. People have been instructed to wear masks, practice social distancing, and get vaccinated.