Punjab govt takes over Badshahi Mosque from impoverished, negligent Auqaf

Handed to the Walled City of Lahore Authority

Posted: Sep 25, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Punjab government has decided to take over Badshahi Mosque jurisdiction from Auqaf. Photo: File

The Punjab government has decided to take over Badshahi Mosque from the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department and hand its management to the Walled City of Lahore Authority.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority meeting was held Saturday with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in chair. Archeological and historical building protection projects were reviewed.

The CM announced that the prime minister had ordered that Badshahi Mosque be handed over to the Walled City of Lahore Authority.

The WCLA will renovate the buildings of 10 historical shrines, including the Badshahi Mosque. The minister also ordered that Roshnai Gate should be opened to the public.

The historic mosque is open for prayers but is also a major tourist attraction. Badshahi Masjid was built in the 17th century by Emperor Aurangzeb. It covers a massive area of 279,000 square feet and is famed for the use of red stone.

Earlier, the central chairman of the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Pak­istan, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, had warned the authority that they should not interfere in mosque affairs.

Maulana Azad said that the authority has long wanted to take over the mosque but they would not allow it to fall into the hands of those who would misuse it in the future. He urged the government to give funds to renovate the mosque.

However, on July 23, the PM had directed the Punjab government to take over mosque from the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department.

PM Imran Khan said the religious affairs department is not financially strong enough to take care of the mosque. It should be handed over to the tourism department or the Walled City of Lahore Authority.

