Punjab govt says can’t vaccinate school children without parents’ approval:

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said on Thursday that the government can not administer coronavirus vaccine to 12 to 15 year-old students without parents’ permission.

Raas, who was addressing a ceremony in Lahore, said that before starting covid-19 vaccination drive in schools, parents will have to be taken into confidence.

We can only vaccinate students when parents agree, he said.

The minister said that no vaccination camp has been set up in schools yet. It would take us some time to take a decision, Raas said. We are consulting with the health department, he added.

This comes two days after Asad Umar, NCOC head and federal planning minister, announced that Pakistan has decided to immunise students of and above the age of 12 years against the novel coronavirus.

“Special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated.”

In today's NCOC meeting decided to start vaccination of all 12 years and older. Special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) September 28, 2021

Students, who wish to get immunised, can also get the jab at vaccination centres in their cities. All they’ll have to do is carry their NADRA birth certificate.

They don’t need to send an SMS to 1166 to register for the shot.