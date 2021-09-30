Thursday, September 30, 2021  | 22 Safar, 1443
Punjab govt says can’t vaccinate school children without parents’ approval:

NCOC had announced vaccination of students over 12

Posted: Sep 30, 2021
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said on Thursday that the government can not administer coronavirus vaccine to 12 to 15 year-old students without parents’ permission.

Raas, who was addressing a ceremony in Lahore, said that before starting covid-19 vaccination drive in schools, parents will have to be taken into confidence.

We can only vaccinate students when parents agree, he said.

The minister said that no vaccination camp has been set up in schools yet. It would take us some time to take a decision, Raas said. We are consulting with the health department, he added.

This comes two days after Asad Umar, NCOC head and federal planning minister, announced that Pakistan has decided to immunise students of and above the age of 12 years against the novel coronavirus.

“Special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated.”

Students, who wish to get immunised, can also get the jab at vaccination centres in their cities. All they’ll have to do is carry their NADRA birth certificate.

They don’t need to send an SMS to 1166 to register for the shot.

Coronavirus covid government updates NCOC
 
MOST READ
Karachi braces for thunderstorm after an unusually warm night
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Court says Zahir's parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Today’s outlook: Petrol prices, Karachi thunderstorm, tax return deadline
Trade suspended at Pakistan-Iran border in Gwadar
Karachi church set up in a rented house 'burned'
Medical students marching to PM House clash with police
Court wants Korangi DC, administrator arrested for Mehran Town fire
