Punjab gets sixth new IG in PTI government tenure

Rao Sardar will replace Inam Ghani

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 7, 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the appointment of Rao Sardar as the new inspector-general of Punjab. Kamran Ali Afzal will be appointed as the new chief secretary.

The official announcement will be made Tuesday in a cabinet division notification.

This is the sixth time Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has replaced the top police officials in the province during his three-year tenure. Here’s a list of men who were appointed and then removed from the post:

  • When the PTI government assumed power in Punjab, Syed Kaleem Imam was appointed inspector-general. He was transferred and posted in Sindh in 2018.
  • After three months, Muhammad Tahir replaced Imam.
  • The government then appointed Amjad Javed Saleemi after a month and four days.
  • Six months later, he too was replaced by Arif Nawaz Khan.
  • Khan was asked to resign after seven months and was replaced by Shoaib Dastgir.
  • Dastagir was replaced after he got into a row with Lahore CCPO Omar Sheikh. Consequently, Inam Ghani was appointed inspector-general.

Who is Rao Sardar?

Sardar is currently serving as the managing director of the Lahore Safe City Project. He will replace Inam Ghani as Punjab IG.

He hails from Lodhran and belongs to the 18th Common. Sardar completed his MBBS from Lahore’s Ling Edward Medical College and then joined the police. In his 29 years of service, he has served in the United Nations and held multiple important positions as well.

 
