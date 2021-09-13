Monday, September 13, 2021  | 5 Safar, 1443
PTI performance dismal in stronghold CBC: Saeed Ghani

PPP got more votes than the ruling party, he says

Posted: Sep 13, 2021
Last Updated: 47 mins ago

Saeed Ghani holding a press conference Monday, Sept 13, 2021 to discuss the cantt board election results in Karachi. He argued their weakest candidate did better than the PTI's strongest. Image: SAMAA TV

Although PTI bagged highest number of seats in the local bodies elections for cantonment boards in Karachi,  but it performed dismally in its stronghold, the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC), Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani of the PPP said at a press conference on Monday.

There are six cantonment boards in Karachi and CBC is one of the major cantonments in the city with 10 seats. It falls under National Assembly constituency of NA-247.

He pointed out that PPP had emerged first after it bagged 9,331 votes trailed by Jamaat-i-Ismlami (JI). According to electoral count, he said PTI had secured third position in CBC.

PPP, he said, won seats in four of 10 wards in the CBC, while JI, PTI and independent candidates had all secured two seats each.

Ghani said that PPP had fielded 39 candidates and it secured 22,135 votes, but PTI had fielded 42 candidates who were cumulatively able to get 19,483 votes. He said that while they fielded far mor candidates than PPP, they were unable to get as many votes as the PPP.

He said that JI bagged 16,422 votes while MQM (Pakistan) secured 10,790 votes.

 Congratulating all PPP candidates securing cantonment board seats, he said that the people were responsible for this win, adding that the people had once again reposed confidence in the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Local bodies elections were held in cantonment boards on September 12. As many as 14 candidates were declared successful from Karachi while PPP secured 11 seats.

