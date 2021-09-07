PTI offers Chaudhry Nisar leadership in Punjab

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has offered former interior minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan leadership in Punjab, sources revealed Tuesday.

Two PTI leaders visited him earlier in the day with the offer. Nisar has taken some time to mull over his decision and discuss it with friends and family.

According to PTI sources, if the politician takes up the offer, he will be given an important post in the upcoming elections. The aim is to bring him into the party before the polls.

Some PTI leaders are, however, are against the move.

Meanwhile, opposition party leaders, too, have been trying to reach out to Nisar for support in the elections. The final decision will be announced by the politician.

Earlier this year, Nisar took oath as a member of the Punjab Assembly. He said he decided to take the oath after the government’s attempt to bring an ordinance on disqualification of assembly members. “The process for qualification, election, and disqualification of lawmakers has been clearly stated in the Constitution.”

Nisar contested the 2018 General Election as an independent candidate following differences with PML-N on two National Assembly seats and two provincial assembly seats.

He lost the NA-59 and NA-63 seats to PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan. He won the PP-10 (Rawalpindi) seat but did not take oath on it.

In 2019, a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court against his failure to take oath. The petitioner asked the court to direct the Election Commission to de-notify Nisar. PTI’s Momina Waheed had also tabled the resolution against Nisar’s decision to defer his oath-taking. She remarked that Nisar had tarnished the country’s image and done a disservice to his voters through his actions.