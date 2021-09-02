Thursday, September 2, 2021  | 24 Muharram, 1443
PTI demands army deployment for cantonment elections

Election are being held in 42 cantonment boards

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 2, 2021
Posted: Sep 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The ruling Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) has asked for the deployment of the army to maintain law and order and ensure transparency during the cantonment boards elections being held on September 12 in various cities of the country.

PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi has written to the chief election commissioner Pakistan saying that in the absence of Electronic Voter Machines (EVMs) the elections were prone to rigging, SAMAA TV reported.

He said army personnel should be deployed outside as well as inside the polling stations.

The PTI is a strong proponent of EVMs, which the opposition has rejected so far expressing fears that EVMs may aid result manipulation.

The elections for the cantonment boards have already seen a bit of controversy. The elections are scheduled for September 12 but the government has announced that the results would be declared five days later on September 17. This led to the opposition PML-N demanding that the results be declared on the day of the polling.

Where cantonment board elections are being held

The local bodies elections are being held in a total of 42 cantonment boards that includes Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Wah, Texila, Murree, Attock, Kamra, Jhelum, Mangla, Sargodha, Shorkot, Gujranwala, Kharian, Sialkot, Lahore, Walton, Okara, Multan, Bahawalpur, Pano Aqil, Hyderabad, Karachi Cantt, Clifton, Malir, Faisal, Korangi and Manora, Peshawar Cantt, Cherat, Risalpur, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D. I. Khan, Abbottabad, Murree Gallies, Havelian, Quetta, Zhob, and Loralai, according to a notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Karachi is one of the hotly contested cities in the cantonment boards election. Up for grab are 300 seats in 42 wards of six cantonment boards Clifton, Malir, Faisal, Karachi, Korangi and Manora.

