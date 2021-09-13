Monday, September 13, 2021  | 5 Safar, 1443
Prosecutor General among 18 NAB officials down with Covid-19

Mirpur, Lahore, Gujrat, Mardan record high infection rate

Posted: Sep 13, 2021
Posted: Sep 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

Pakistan lost 67 more lives to coronavirus on Monday, taking the total deaths count to 26,727. Over the past 24-hour period, Covid-19 affected 2,988 people including National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) prosecutor-general Syed Asghar and 17 other NAB officials.

The covid-19 infection rate now stands at 5.62%.

Health minister data shows Mirpur (Azad Jammu Kashmir) had the highest incidence of coronavirus in the previous week (15.57%). During the same period, Lahore recorded an infection rate of 12.18%, Gujrat 11.84%, Mardan 11.34% and Peshawar 11.04%.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a campaign encouraging people to wear face masks in Pakistan.

Special assistant to PM on health Dr Faisal Sultan and WHO representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala jointly launched the campaign. They appealed to the people to get vaccinated, wear face masks and adhere to the SOPs.

Dr Faisal Sultan said while vaccination greatly decreased the intensity of the effects of the disease, wearing masks could help overcome the coronavirus disease.

Dr Mahipala said that the theme of the campaign was ‘wear masks’. “I urge people to support us in this endeavour,” he said.

