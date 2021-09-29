Wednesday, September 29, 2021  | 21 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy

Buyer asks SHC to expedite the sale

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

The transfer of Omer Sharif’s property got complicated after a case was filed in the Sindh High Court.

Mohammad Salman, the man who struck a deal to buy a property with the artist’s third wife Zareen Ghazal, filed a case in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday.

Subsequently, the court asked all respondents, including Zareen Ghazal, the sub-registrar, the Sindh government and others to file their responses in this regard by November 21.

The complainant, Salman, had complained that he had bought the property in question for Rs45 million but the matter got stuck after Omer Sharif approached the court and stopped the handing over of the property.

Accusing Zareen Ghazal of having sold the property on the basis of a fake ‘gift deed’, the lawyer representing Omer Sharif, Raja Aftab told the court that Sharif had already challenged the deed in court, which had extended its interim stay order.

Raja Aftab said that Sharif had bought an apartment in Askari 4 after taking a bank loan in 2016. At the moment, he said, the health of the artist, plagued by memory loss, was deteriorating.

He told the court that Omer Sharif’s third wife had coerced the artist, forcing him to hand the apartment over to her in December 2020.

According to him, Zareen Ghazal wanted to sell the apartment, valued at around Rs110 million, far below its actual value.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Omer Sharif, Omer Sharif property, Omer Sharif wife, Omer Sharif third wife, Omer Sharif property case
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Court says Zahir's parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Court says Zahir’s parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Taliban to 'temporarily' adopt monarchy constitution, with caveats
Taliban to ‘temporarily’ adopt monarchy constitution, with caveats
Punjab tightens restrictions for unvaccinated people
Punjab tightens restrictions for unvaccinated people
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Diplomat, veteran journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away in London
Diplomat, veteran journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away in London
Ten terrorists killed in South Waziristan
Ten terrorists killed in South Waziristan
Five pilgrims killed in Karachi bus accident, LPG prices increase
Five pilgrims killed in Karachi bus accident, LPG prices increase
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.