Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy

The transfer of Omer Sharif’s property got complicated after a case was filed in the Sindh High Court.

Mohammad Salman, the man who struck a deal to buy a property with the artist’s third wife Zareen Ghazal, filed a case in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday.

Subsequently, the court asked all respondents, including Zareen Ghazal, the sub-registrar, the Sindh government and others to file their responses in this regard by November 21.

The complainant, Salman, had complained that he had bought the property in question for Rs45 million but the matter got stuck after Omer Sharif approached the court and stopped the handing over of the property.

Accusing Zareen Ghazal of having sold the property on the basis of a fake ‘gift deed’, the lawyer representing Omer Sharif, Raja Aftab told the court that Sharif had already challenged the deed in court, which had extended its interim stay order.

Raja Aftab said that Sharif had bought an apartment in Askari 4 after taking a bank loan in 2016. At the moment, he said, the health of the artist, plagued by memory loss, was deteriorating.

He told the court that Omer Sharif’s third wife had coerced the artist, forcing him to hand the apartment over to her in December 2020.

According to him, Zareen Ghazal wanted to sell the apartment, valued at around Rs110 million, far below its actual value.