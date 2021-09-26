Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Karachi Monday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on Monday, September 27, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail confirmed.

In a media briefing Sunday morning, Ismail said that the premier will lay the foundation of the Karachi Circular Railway at the Cantt Station. He will oversee the progress of other development projects in the city as well.

In the first phase, the infrastructure will be fixed and then the project will formally kick off in the second phase. The government will be spending Rs250 billion on the project, which is expected to be completed by 2023.

One train will accommodate approximately 800 passengers. Twenty-five trains will be run initially.

The inner-city service is being restored after 21 years. Photo: File

KCR’s complete track will start from Drigh Road station, going through Gulistan-e-Jauhar and heading to Gulshan-e-Iqbal. From there it will turn towards Nazimabad going through Yaseenabad and Liaqatabad. The track then heads to Manghopir and SITE before going taking a turn towards Baldia and going through Lyari, Mereweather Tower, City Station and onward to PIDC and Karachi Cantt.

The KCR would then run parallel to Sharae Faisal and go through Chanesar Goth, Shaheed-e-Millat, and Karsaz before completing a round trip at the Drigh Road station.

BRT buses

Governor Ismail added that the new BRT buses will be seen on the streets after 10 days. “They will be run on trial.”

The buses arrived at the Karachi port last week. They were sent to the Surjani depot. The service will be inaugurated within two months by the PM.

The buses will hit the roads within two months. Photo: ImranIsmailPTI/Twitter

The Green Line buses will follow the route which starts from Surjani, New Karachi, KDA Chowrangi, Sakhi Hasan, North Nazimabad and Nazimabad, and then Numaish.

The project was started back in 2016 by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, with an aim to complete it within a year. However, due to various reasons, the project remained incomplete. Its estimated cost was Rs25 billion.

In a July 2020 briefing, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Planning and Development was informed that the Green Line BRT service will start between March and June 2021.