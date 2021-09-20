Monday, September 20, 2021  | 12 Safar, 1443
President Arif Alvi shares history of EVMs in Philippines

He says he would love to see change in Pakistan

Posted: Sep 20, 2021
Posted: Sep 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago

Photo: File

President Dr Arif Alvi has shared the data on history of Electronic Voter Machines or EVMs in Philippines to make a case of how he feels it makes an election system strong and transparent.

“Very important data on the history of EVM elections in the Philippines. Increasing voter confidence, phenomenal reductions in election petitions, murders & violence. In our case with paper ballots to support electronic count, our system is stronger. Would love to see such a change in Pakistan,” he said in a tweet.

The EVM was built by the federal government but the machine was rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan or ECP and opposition parties.

The government claimed that EVMs will maintain secrecy, transparency and protect from rigging, however the ECP said they could neither stop rigging nor ensure that the results would not be delayed.

The debate heated up when federal ministers levelled serious allegations against the ECP.

The ECP then served legal notices on Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry over their scathing remarks against the election body for its objection to the use of EVMs.

