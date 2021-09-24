PPP amending LG law ahead of polls: Nasir Shah

Sindh government is working to amend the Local Government Act of 2013, provincial Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said on Friday.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony to launch a couple of online apps of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

He said that he knew that the provincial government intended to hold the local bodies elections, but he did not know if they would be held in accordance with the new or old census data. He said that the Sindh government had already expressed its reservations over the 2017 census data.

Turning his attention to KWSB, he said that a large number of sewerage-related complaints were being received and that was why it had launched a mobile phone application for redressing such complaints.

“It is now the responsibility of KWSB to efficiently and swiftly handle all such complaints, providing relief to people,” Nasir Shah said.

Earlier, KWSB launched two mobile apps for its consumers, enabling them to register all sewerage-related complaints, using the Sewerage Complaint Management System.

The launching ceremony was held at the Karsaz office of KWSB.

The Sindh Minister for Local Government was accompanied by Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab as chief guest.

What does this mobile app do?

The people will visit Karachi Water & Sewerage Board website www.kwsb.gos.pk.

Both apps are visible on the website along with download option on the screen.

People can register sewerage-related complaints, providing their residential address, contact number and pictures of the affected portion.

The complaints can also be registered on complaint number 0304-1112482.

Online Tanker Service

The same procedure will be followed if anyone wants to book water tanker through Online Tanker Service (OTS).

The KWSB had first launched OTS in 2017. The online service was earlier being upgraded. The Online Tanker Service has been updated.

Managing Director of KWSB Asadullah Khan said that the the people could now register sewrage-re;ated complaints over the mobile application any time of the day.

The KWSB managing director said the people who were unable to use the mobile application could register their complaints by calling either 021-99245138 or 021-99245139.