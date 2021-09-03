Poverty alleviation, tackling climate change Pakistan’s top priority: Imran Khan

Says China has become a role model for the world

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The PTI government's top priority is poverty alleviation and tackling climate change, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday morning.

"The coronavirus pandemic triggered an economic meltdown and slowed down the global progress," he pointed out in a video message at a forum on the 20th anniversary of China's Juncao Assistance and Sustainable Development Cooperation.

"For the first time in 20 years, extreme poverty rose in 2020 and food security and improved nutrition became a challenge for developing countries."

The premier highlighted that in these conditions, it is extremely important for countries to come up with sustainable ways of achieving economic recovery and growth.

The Juncao technology does exactly that. It helps small-scale farmers develop low-cost commercial-scale mushroom cultivation. It can be used as food for livestock as its protein-rich.

"China has become a role model for poverty alleviation," PM Khan remarked. "The country has brought 800 million people out of poverty in the past four decades."

Following the footsteps of the neighbouring country, Pakistan launched the Ehsaas Programme. Its objective is to uplift marginalised people, eradicating poverty, and supporting vulnerable households.

"Our Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme cushioned the most vulnerable part of the population from the economic shocks of the pandemic," the prime minister said.

He added that Pakistan's national poverty graduation programme empowers people by providing them livelihood and providing them assets and training.

Combatting climate change

The premier reiterated that Pakistan fully supports international efforts to combat climate change.

"As part of one of the most ambitious efforts to expand and restore forests, we have already planted a billion trees under the 10 billion tree project."

The country's green initiatives resonate with the United Nation's Decade of Ecosystem Restoration 2021-30. "We hope it will contribute to preventing, halting and reversing the degradation of ecosystems."