Posthumous PhD degree conferred upon Aimal Khan Kasi

The governor of Balochistan has conferred the first ever posthumous doctorate degree on Mir Aimal Khan Kasi, a wildlife department officer, who was killed in a bomb blast on April 21 in Quetta.

A simple ceremony was held at Governor House and the degree was presented to his father Arbab Zahir Kasi by Governor Syed Zahoor Agha.

The governor said that the entire province had been deprived of a brave soul with the killing of Aimal Khan Kasi.

“We do not forget our brave ones… we honour them,” he said.

Aimal Khan Kasi was completing his PhD in Animal Management Sciences. He had enrolled in the doctorate programme in 2016. He also had an MBA.

He had been published in an internationally accredited publication just before his death.