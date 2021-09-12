Polling ends for cantonment boards elections marred by clashes

The voting has ended for the cantonment boards’ elections held across several cities on Sunday. In at least 9 of the 42 cantonment boards that went to polls, political workers clashed and chanted slogans against rivals, heating up the scene.

The police and, at some places, the Rangers provided security as 1560 candidates competed for 206 cantonment boards seats.

The elections were held for Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Wah, Texila, Murree, Attock, Kamra, Jhelum, Mangla, Sargodha, Shorkot, Gujranwala, Kharian, Sialkot, Lahore, Walton, Okara, Multan, Bahawalpur, Pano Aqil, Hyderabad, Peshawar Cantt, Cherat, Risalpur, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D. I. Khan, Abbottabad, Murree Gallies, Havelian, Quetta, Zhob, and Loralai cantonment boards as well as six cantonment boards in Karachi.

At least four candidates return unopposed in Punjab while elections were not held at 4 wards in the Kamra cantonment board.

The polling began at 8 am on Sunday and continued uninterrupted until 5 pm. The elections were largely peaceful and no security breach was reported.

However, in some cities, political clashes marred the elections.

Clashes

Sialkot

At ward 4 in the Sialkot cantonment board, the opposition PMLN and the ruling PTI workers confronted each other. Slogans were chanted followed by heated exchanges.

Gujranawala

In Gujranwala, the PTI workers took at a man they believed was one of their rivals and beat him. The victim, however, turned out to be a PTI supporter.

In the city, construction workers were seen paving a street with tuff titles as a part of what, they said, was development work being carried out by PTI candidate Sajid Akram.

Multan

In Multan, clashes were reported in ward 4 where confrontation soon turned into an active fight that involved kicks and punches. Women workers also got involved. The police had to use force to push the battling workers out from the polling station.

Rawalpindi

At Rawalpindi’s ward 1, the clash erupted over setting up a camp at a polling station.

Chaklala

In the Chaklala cantonment board elections, PTI and PMLN workers clashed in ward 8. Political workers accused the presiding officer of collaborating with the ruling party.

In Peshawar, workers from three major parties clashed (TV Grab)

Peshawar

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) city of Peshawar workers from three major political parties PPP, ANP and JI clashed among them in ward-2 and ward 5. They chanted slogans against rivals and milled around the polling stations. It caused traffic blockage with vehicles forming long queues.

PPP supporters alleged the PTI women MPAs had bribed voters with Rs5,000 each.

Abbottabad

In Abbottabad, another major city in KP, workers from PMLN and PTI got involved in a heated exchange at ward 10.

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad polling was delayed at a women polling station in ward 2. An old woman alleged the delay was caused by political workers forcing voters to cast ballots in favour of particular candidates.

Faisal cantonment Karachi

In cantonment board Faisal, political workers protested and chanted slogans when Federal Minister Ali Zaid entered a polling station. Workers from PPP and other parties alleged that Ali Zaidi’s visit violated the code of conduct laid out by the ECP.

The ECP officials made Zaidi leave the area.

PPP’s provincial minister Said Ghani posted a video of Zaidi at the polling station. However, he soon deleted the video after Zaid said he had gone to the polling station to cast his ballot.

Malir cantonment Karachi

The police and Rangers also responded to a situation in the Malir cantonment board after workers from rival political parties clashed.

Governor tells journalists they violated code of conduct

The Sindh Governor Imran Ismail cast his vote at a polling station in Defence in the cantonment board Clifton. However, he arrived with his protocol in toe.

When a SAMAA reporter asked if the governor had violated the code of conduct by bringing his entourage to the polling station, Ismail replied, “It is you who is violating the code of conduct.”

Results

Immediately after the polling ended the counting began and unofficial unconfirmed results are being announced by the TV channels including SAMAA TV.

However, the final party position is expected to emerge by late night or early morning.