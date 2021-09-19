Sunday, September 19, 2021  | 11 Safar, 1443
Policeman protecting polio vaccinators martyred in Kohat

A large-scale manhunt is under way to arrest terrorists

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Sep 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Policeman Syed Sajid Hussain

A police constable assigned to protect a team of polio vaccinators was martyred on Sunday in firing by unknown assailants near Kohat.

Police said that policeman Syed Sajid Hussain lost his life when he was shot at by attackers who were pillion riding on a motorcycle in the Dhal Behzadi area in the outskirts of Kohat. The attack occurred on the main road.

His dead body was first brought to Kohat Divisional Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A large-scale manhunt is underway and police, supported by personnel of the Elite Force, has cordoned off the area where the attack occurred.

An incident report was filed at CTD police station, Kohat region under anti-terrorism clauses. The counter-terrorism department was also providing support in the search operation.

Regional Police Officer Kohat Mohammad Zafar Ali, District Police Officer Sohail Khalid and SP Operations Ziaullah immediately arrived and issued critical instructions for quick apprehension of criminals.

DPO Sohail Khalid said that the security cover provided to anti-polio teams had been strengthened and terrorists involved in this incident would be arrested soon.

Inspector-General Police Moazzam Jah Ansari expressed grief and sadness over the death of a policeman in Kohat.

