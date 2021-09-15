Police to investigate Karachi man arrested on charges of assault

A Karachi court has approved the one-day physical remand of a man arrested on charges of assaulting and beating up a rickshaw driver near the Punjab Colony.

The suspect, identified as Kaleemullah, was presented in court amid tight security. He claimed that the complainant tried to kidnap his son. “I beat up the man in revenge.”

According to the police, the video of the assault went viral on social media after which a case was registered. It shows the suspect beating up the complainant.

The FIR includes sections of assault, kidnapping, and force of weapons. Kaleemullah and his sons have been named in it.

It states that the victim was washing his rickshaw outside his house when Kalemullah’s son passed inappropriate comments at him. When the complainant scolded him, the suspect and his sons barged into his house and beat him up.

“They slapped me multiple times and even hit me with their shoes. Throughout the ordeal, Kaleemullah’s sons kept making fun of me,” the FIR added.