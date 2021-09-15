Wednesday, September 15, 2021  | 7 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Police to investigate Karachi man arrested on charges of assault

A court has approved Kaleemullah's physical remand

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
A Karachi court has approved the one-day physical remand of a man arrested on charges of assaulting and beating up a rickshaw driver near the Punjab Colony. The suspect, identified as Kaleemullah, was presented in court amid tight security. He claimed that the complainant tried to kidnap his son. "I beat up the man in revenge." According to the police, the video of the assault went viral on social media after which a case was registered. It shows the suspect beating up the complainant. The FIR includes sections of assault, kidnapping, and force of weapons. Kaleemullah and his sons have been named in it. It states that the victim was washing his rickshaw outside his house when Kalemullah's son passed inappropriate comments at him. When the complainant scolded him, the suspect and his sons barged into his house and beat him up. "They slapped me multiple times and even hit me with their shoes. Throughout the ordeal, Kaleemullah's sons kept making fun of me," the FIR added.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A Karachi court has approved the one-day physical remand of a man arrested on charges of assaulting and beating up a rickshaw driver near the Punjab Colony.

The suspect, identified as Kaleemullah, was presented in court amid tight security. He claimed that the complainant tried to kidnap his son. “I beat up the man in revenge.”

According to the police, the video of the assault went viral on social media after which a case was registered. It shows the suspect beating up the complainant.

The FIR includes sections of assault, kidnapping, and force of weapons. Kaleemullah and his sons have been named in it.

It states that the victim was washing his rickshaw outside his house when Kalemullah’s son passed inappropriate comments at him. When the complainant scolded him, the suspect and his sons barged into his house and beat him up.

“They slapped me multiple times and even hit me with their shoes. Throughout the ordeal, Kaleemullah’s sons kept making fun of me,” the FIR added.

 
assault karachi court
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan schools reopening from September 16
Pakistan schools reopening from September 16
Pakistan to ban dining, shopping, travel for unvaccinated people: NCOC
Pakistan to ban dining, shopping, travel for unvaccinated people: NCOC
Government wants Boat Basin Food Street after Burns Road disaster
Government wants Boat Basin Food Street after Burns Road disaster
Karachi: Indoor dining resumes, markets to stay open till 10pm
Karachi: Indoor dining resumes, markets to stay open till 10pm
Karachi temperature to hit 40 degrees
Karachi temperature to hit 40 degrees
Sindh govt orders Karachi markets to close at 8pm
Sindh govt orders Karachi markets to close at 8pm
Lahore court indicts suspects in Mayra murder case
Lahore court indicts suspects in Mayra murder case
PTA thinking of lifting TikTok ban over conditions on content
PTA thinking of lifting TikTok ban over conditions on content
ECP decides to serve notices on Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati
ECP decides to serve notices on Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati
Today's outlook: Karachi heatwave, petrol prices, PM in Lahore
Today’s outlook: Karachi heatwave, petrol prices, PM in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.