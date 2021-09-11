Police to continue questioning Minar-e-Pakistan harassment suspects

A Lahore court has extended the physical remand of six men, accused of harassing and assaulting a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day, for two days.

At a hearing on Saturday, the police requested a seven-day extension in the remand of the suspects. “We have discovered some new angles in the case and need time to question the men,” the investigation officer told the court.

The suspects’ lawyer, on the other hand, said that since the suspects were underage, the case should be dealt with under juvenile law. “Cancel the physical remand and send them to jail instead,” he pleaded.

After the arguments, the court instructed a two-day extension in the physical remands of suspects Shehryar, Mehran, Abid, Arsalan, Sajid, and Iftikhar.

The police have been directed to present a complete investigation report in the next hearing. The case has been adjourned till September 13.

Six out of 98 men were identified by the TikToker on September 1. They were arrested through geofencing and face matching.

Minar-e-Pakistan incident

On August 14, the woman was at Minar-e-Pakistan with her friends for a video shoot for her YouTube channel. Suddenly, she was attacked by more than 400 men. The Tiktoker tried to escape when the guards of the Greater Iqbal Park opened the fence of the gate.

The charged crowd, however, jumped over the fence and surged towards the woman. She said they clawed and tore her clothes. Some men tried to help but the crowd was overwhelmingly huge, she added.

The mob also assaulted her friend Amir Sohail’s friend and snatched his cellphone and Rs15,000. They even forcefully took off my gold ring and gold earrings, she said.

Videos of the incident surfaced on social media as people present at the site filmed the commotion. They show the woman walking with a crowd behind her before the men surround her. As the scores of men surround her, the woman starts screaming frantically. As the video goes on, a man is heard saying “Azaan ho rahi hai.” The call to prayer had started to fill the air.

Another video showed the men throwing the woman in the air.

The FIR was registered after the horrific footage of the woman being pushed, groped, and thrown in the air went viral on social media.