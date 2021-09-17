Police complete investigation against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman

The police have submitted on Friday the challan in a Lahore court after completing the investigation against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, the cleric accused of raping a madrassa student in Lahore.

The accused raped the student by luring him to help him pass the exam, the police said in challan. The forensic report also showed that he was attempting to rape the student.

At least 22 witnesses have been named against the suspect in the challan.

Judicial Magistrate Rana Rashid will hear the case on September 20.

Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman case

On June 16, Mufti Aziz ur Rehman of Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore, was booked for sodomy after videos showing him forcing himself on a student went viral.

The student had filed an FIR at Lahore’s North Cantt Police Station.

The complainant said that during the exam of level four, Mufti Aziz, who was the invigilator, accused him and another guy of putting someone else in their place for the exam. The cleric had him barred from appearing in the Wifaqul Madaris exam for three years.

The student said Mufti Aziz used it to blackmail him into having sexual relations. “So, out of compulsion, I came into his deceit and became a victim. He also promised me that he would have my ban removed and get me to pass the Wifaqul Madaris exam.”

He said he was sexually harassed and blackmailed every Friday for three years. When he went to the madrassa administration, they refused to believe him citing that the mufti was a pious man and accused the victim of lying.

The student thus started secretly filming to collect evidence which he presented to Wifaqul Madari Nazim-e-Aala Hanif Jalandhary. “When Mufti Aziz came to know about this, he threatened to kill me,” the young man told the police. “A few days ago, when someone uploaded the video on social media, I got scared and went into hiding.”

Mufti Aziz had denied the accusation of sexual abuse in a video statement and claimed that he was drugged by his student before he was filmed.

The cleric had claimed that the videos were a conspiracy to remove him from Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore.