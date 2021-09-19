PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif lands in Karachi

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif landed in Karachi Sunday afternoon on a one-day visit.

The politician will meet Balochistan National Party Chairman Akhtar Mengal at his residence. Shehbaz will be accompanied by PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal, and Saad Rafique.

The PML-N president offered condolences and prayed for Mengal’s father, who passed away recently.

Talking to the media after the meeting, he said that PML-N has always worked for the interests of the masses. “Our politics is for the people.”

Shehbaz’s plans for the day include heading a party meeting. He will discuss the political and economical scenario in Karachi with other leaders and then leave for Lahore at 6pm.

The opposition leader visited Karachi last month to attend a rally organised by the Pakistan Democratic Movement. During a speech, he said that the PDM would march to Islamabad with tens of thousands of people to remove the federal government.

Shehbaz took a dig at Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose promise of giving Rs1100bn for Karachi, he claimed, was only a tall claim.