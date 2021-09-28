PML-N says ARU provided ‘fake evidence’ to UK’s NCA

The investigation tracked 20 years of financial transactions

A day after reports emerged that a Westminster court has ruled against the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) decision to freeze the Sharif family’s assets, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders said that Pakistan government had provided doctored evidence to the NCA.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Rana Sanaullah were addressing a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday.

“The government has embarrassed itself in front of the world with the NCA probe,” said the former prime minister. “The investigation is no longer pursuing money laundering cases against the Sharif family.”

Abbasi said that these investigations took place in three countries – Pakistan, the UK and the UAE.

On December 11, 2019, the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) sent a letter to the NCA, the former prime minister said. Barrister Naseem Zia wrote the letter on the government letter head, Abbasi claimed.

Now the government ministers and special assistants to the PM “are saying that they have nothing to do with it”, he said.

Abbasi said that the involvement of ARU and NAB had been exposed in this case.

“Asset Recovery Unit that has no legal basis, Prime Minister House has no right to investigate corruption.”

Ahsan Iqbal said that the government provided fake evidence to the NCA to get a favourable verdict from the British court.

Abbasi said that usually investigation in money laundering cases tracked financial transactions spanning six years.

“In this case, financial transactions of 20 years were investigated,” he said.

“The NCA told the court that it has the complete support and cooperation of the Pakistani government and its agencies,” he said. “Shahbaz Sharif and Soleiman Sharif had both given their consent to the NCA to investigate their accounts.”

The former prime minister said that money sent by Shahbaz Sharif from Pakistan to his UK bank account was legal money.

Iqbal said that the government could not even prove the corruption of Rs32.

“Imran Khan promotes politics of hatred and revenge,” he added.