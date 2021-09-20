PM to address UNGA’s session, focus on Kashmir and Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the 76th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the world’s biggest diplomatic gathering, on September 24 in which he will mainly focus on Kashmir and Afghanistan.

Afghanistan, climate change and coronavirus crises will dominate discussions at the high-level debate, in which a large number of world leaders are set to participate in person and virtually.

This year’s theme is: “Building resilience through hope – to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainability, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram said Pakistan will actively participate in the General Assembly session.

He said Pakistan’s policy statement, to be delivered by Prime Minister Khan, is expected to convey Islamabad’s views on the major global economic and political issues.

The Ambassador said throughout the session, Pakistan will draw the world‘s attention to the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, the imperative to stabilize Afghanistan, the need to combat Islamophobia and counter disinformation, being propagated by India, and to address the economic challenges confronting developing countries.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will participate in person in several events being held during the Assembly’s high-level week including a meeting of the OIC Working Group on Jammu and Kashmir, a Ministerial meeting of the Uniting for Consensus group on Security Council reform, and a high level meeting on Energy.

The Foreign Minister will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts and the UNSG, address think tanks and interact with Pakistani community, businessmen and media.

It is pertinent to mention that the UNGA’s session will be held in hybrid mode, starting Tuesday in New York.