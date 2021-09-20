Monday, September 20, 2021  | 12 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PM to address UNGA’s session, focus on Kashmir and Afghanistan

World's biggest diplometic gathericng on September 24

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the 76th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the world’s biggest diplomatic gathering, on September 24 in which he will mainly focus on Kashmir and Afghanistan.

Afghanistan, climate change and coronavirus crises will dominate discussions at the high-level debate, in which a large number of world leaders are set to participate in person and virtually. 

This year’s theme is: “Building resilience through hope – to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainability, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram said Pakistan will actively participate in the General Assembly session.

He said Pakistan’s policy statement, to be delivered by Prime Minister Khan, is expected to convey Islamabad’s views on the major global economic and political issues.

The Ambassador said throughout the session, Pakistan will draw the world‘s attention to the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, the imperative to stabilize Afghanistan, the need to combat Islamophobia and counter disinformation, being propagated by India, and to address the economic challenges confronting developing countries.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will participate in person in several events being held during the Assembly’s high-level week including a meeting of the OIC Working Group on Jammu and Kashmir, a Ministerial meeting of the Uniting for Consensus group on Security Council reform, and a high level meeting on Energy.

The Foreign Minister will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts and the UNSG, address think tanks and interact with Pakistani community, businessmen and media.

It is pertinent to mention that the UNGA’s session will be held in hybrid mode, starting Tuesday in New York.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Thunderstorm forecast for Karachi, other Sindh cities this week
Thunderstorm forecast for Karachi, other Sindh cities this week
Today's outlook: Sindh schools, Green Line buses in Karachi
Today’s outlook: Sindh schools, Green Line buses in Karachi
Shehryar Afridi’s screening at New York airport sparks 'fake news'
Shehryar Afridi’s screening at New York airport sparks ‘fake news’
Merchant navy officer's daughter 'locked, starved' over unpaid school fees
Merchant navy officer’s daughter ‘locked, starved’ over unpaid school fees
All you need to know about Karachi's new BRT buses
All you need to know about Karachi’s new BRT buses
Lahore man strips, harasses woman at doorstep
Lahore man strips, harasses woman at doorstep
Argentina sets aside $664m for buying a dozen JF-17 Thunder
Argentina sets aside $664m for buying a dozen JF-17 Thunder
World Bank cooked the books, now what will Pakistan do?
World Bank cooked the books, now what will Pakistan do?
Banks to repay fraud victims as president rejects appeals
Banks to repay fraud victims as president rejects appeals
Steel Town rape victim was dragged away from father’s bedside
Steel Town rape victim was dragged away from father’s bedside
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.