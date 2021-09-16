SCO summit: PM Imran Khan to leave for Tajikistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave today (Thursday) for Tajikistan on a two-day official visit to attend 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Head of State Summit or SCO-CHS in Dushanbe.

He will be accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation.

The prime minister will have bilateral meetings with other participating leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

The two countries have earlier expressed a strong commitment to enter into a formal strategic partnership.

His talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, especially enhancing trade, economic and investment ties with a particular focus on regional connectivity. Afghanistan will be on top of the agenda.

The premier will also inaugurate the first meeting of Pakistan-Tajikistan Business Forum for which a group of Pakistani businessmen will also visit Dushanbe.

The Joint Business Forum will help increase trade and investment relations and promote business to business contacts between the trading communities of both sides.

A meeting of Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Business Council will also be held on the sidelines.

This is the third visit of the prime minister to Central Asia, underlining Pakistan’s enhanced engagement with the region.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by the bonds of common faith, history and culture.

The two countries have shared perceptions and a common desire to promote economic development, peace, security and stability in the region.