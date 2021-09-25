PM Imran Khan seeks global support for new Afghan government

Prime Minister Imran Khan virtually addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) early Saturday morning. His speech focused on resolving the situation in Afghanistan, climate change, and Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

“There is only one way forward in Afghanistan. We must strengthen and stabilise the government, for the sake of the people of Afghanistan,” the premier said.

This is a critical time. The people of Afghanistan are already vulnerable, and by next year almost 90% of the people in Afghanistan will be below the poverty line.

The prime minister warned that there is a huge humanitarian crisis looming ahead. “And this will have serious repercussions not just for the neighbours of Afghanistan but everyone else.”

A destabilized and chaotic Afghanistan will, once again, become a safe haven for international terrorists — the reason why the US went to Afghanistan in the first place. This is, therefore, the only way to go.

Impact of Afghan conflict in Pakistan

The premier highlighted that Pakistan has suffered the most at the hands of terrorism and the Afghan conflict. More than 80,000 people lost their lives and the economy suffered a loss of $150 billion.

“The world must know that 480 drone attacks were conducted inside Pakistan which caused more collateral damage in the country than to the militants they were targeting.”

The people whose relatives were killed sought revenge against Pakistan. Between 2004 and 2014, there were 50 different militant groups attacking Pakistan, he revealed. There were attacks being conducted from Afghan soil into Pakistan.

Despite all this, tables have always turned against Pakistan when it comes to the turn of events in Afghanistan, he added.

Need to collectively combat Islamophobia

PM Imran Khan called upon the UN Secretary-General to convene a global dialogue on countering the rise of Islamophobia. “Our political efforts must continue to promote interfaith harmony.”

He said that Islamophobia is another pernicious phenomenon that we all need to collectively combat. In the aftermath of 9/11 terrorist attacks, terrorism has been associated with Islam by some quarters. This has increased the tendency of right-wing, xenophobic and violent nationalists, extremists, and terrorist groups to target Muslims.

“We hope the Secretary-General’s report will focus on these new threats of terrorism posed by Islamophobes and right-wing extremists.”

The PM said that the worst and most pervasive form of Islamophobia now rules India. The hate-filled ‘Hindutva’ ideology, propagated by the fascist RSS-BJP regime, has unleashed a reign of fear and violence against India’s 200 million-strong Muslim community.

Pakistan desires peace with India

Pakistan desires peace with India, the prime minister reiterated.

Sustainable peace in South Asia is contingent upon the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, PM Imran Khan categorically added.

Pakistan’s Covid success story

Stressing vaccine equity, the premier pointed out that everyone must be vaccinated against the pandemic as soon as possible.

He said adequate financing must be made available to developing countries through comprehensive debt restructuring, expanded Official Development Assistance, redistribution of unutilised Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), and allotment of a greater proportion of the SDRs to developing countries to deal with the pandemic.

Expressing satisfaction over Pakistan’s successfully handling of the pandemic, he said our calibrated strategy of smart lockdowns helped save lives and livelihoods and kept the economy afloat.