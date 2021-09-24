PM Imran Khan briefed on security challenges at ISI Secretariat

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat on Friday.

He was accompanied by chief ministers of Balochistan, Jam Kamal, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, and federal ministers, including Defence Minister Parvez Khattak.

During the visit, the prime minister was welcomed by DG ISI Lietenant-General Faiz Hameed.

Chief of army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar were also present on this occasion. Advisor on National Securit Moeed Yusuf also attended the briefing.

During the meeting, participants were given a detailed briefing on the security situation in the country as well key developments in Afghanistan. The meeting was also briefed about the challenges faced by the country.

The prime minister appreciated the ISI role in successfully thwarting challenges against national integrity.

