PM hints at tax concessions for hotels in the North

Says Pakistan has immense potential in tourism

Posted: Sep 15, 2021
Posted: Sep 15, 2021

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the provision of international standard services at hotels located in tourist destinations. At the National Coordination Committee meeting on Wednesday, he hinted at tax concessions for hotels providing state-of-the-art services to tourists. "Pakistan has a huge potential for tourism and we need to utilise it." The premier directed the authorities to resolve the pending issues relating to tourism on a "priority basis" and set up a public-private partnership model for tourism in Jhelum. The meeting was attended by ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Mahmood Khan, and Shehbaz Gill. The prime minister has always focused on the growth of the tourism sector. In an address earlier this month, he highlighted that over the span of five years, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seen the most growth when it comes to reducing poverty across the country. During Eid holidays this year, 2.7 million people headed up north. This is proof that tourism acts as a catalyst for creating wealth, the PM pointed out, adding that Pakistan plans to move towards high-end tourism by opening resorts and introducing recreational activities such as skiing in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. For this purpose, the government has decided to provide cheap leases for land in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Concessions will be given to investors and levies on imports will be reduced as well
